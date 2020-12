Murphy’s Ice Cream in Dingle is to create 15 new jobs over the next 5 years.

The Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta has approved a support package for the ice cream company to redevelop its facilities in Dingle.

The new facilities will provide the company with increased manufacturing space.

Murphy’s Ice Cream was established in Dingle in 2000 and has since expanded to include premises in Killarney and Dublin.