The murder trial of a South Kerry man will take place next month.

Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen is facing a murder charge, following an incident in the town in May of 2018, during which a 33-year-old man received fatal stab wounds.

Robert Elston, originally from Lisselton, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out in Fertha Drive in the early hours of 23rd May, 2018.

Blake Sweeney was subsequently arrested and charged with his murder.

Previously in Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters forwarded Mr Sweeney to face the murder charge in the Central Criminal Court.

He also granted a legal aid certificate for junior and senior counsel.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell had also sought bail for his client in the High Court last year.

According to the Courts Service, Mr Sweeney’s murder trial will take place during the Central Criminal Court sitting in Limerick on July 15th.