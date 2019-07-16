Murder trial of a South Kerry man begins this morning

The murder trial of a South Kerry man will begin this morning.

Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen is facing a murder charge, following an incident in the town in May of 2018, during which a 33-year-old man received fatal stab wounds.

Robert Elston, originally from Lisselton, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out in Fertha Drive in the early hours of 23rd May, 2018.

Blake Sweeney was subsequently arrested and charged with his murder.

He has previously been denied bail following an application in the High Court.

Barrister Katie O’Connell and solicitor Eimear Griffin of Padraig O’Connell Solicitors, along with senior counsel Mark Nicholas, will represent Mr Sweeney, while Tim O’Leary will prosecute on behalf of the state.

The trial takes place in the Central Criminal Court sitting in Limerick.