Mural of curlew on Tralee-Fenit Greenway

One of Ireland’s critically endangered native birds features in a new mural on the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

The mural of the curlew painted by Kerry artist Ciara McKenna was commissioned by The Green Party to mark UN World Wildlife Day on March 3rd.

Green Party representative for Tralee, Anne-Marie Fuller, said the mural highlights our connection to wildlife and raises awareness of the plight of the curlew, which has seen a 97% decline in breeding since the 1980s.

A conservation project to help the species is now in its fifth season.