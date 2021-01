Leinster came from behind to beat Munster 13 points to 10 in their Guinness PRO14 derby at Thomond Park.

Jordan Larmour went over the line for the visitors with Ross Byrne scoring the conversion and Johnny Sexton sending two penalties through the posts.

That was after Tadhg Beirne scored Munster’s only try in the first half with JJ Hanrahan kicking the Conversion having earlier given the Reds the lead with a Penalty.

Colm Conway from Killorglin Rugby Club reviewed the game with John Drummey.