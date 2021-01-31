Munster Vs Benetton Game Review

JJ Hanrahan went from villain to hero in the space of a week after his last-minute drop-goal sealed a 2-point win for Munster against Benetton last night in the Guinness PRO14.

The visitors had led 12-nil after 9 minutes but their Italian hosts took control of proceedings thereafter to only trail 12-11 at half-time.

Munster extended that lead to 4 points when Ben Healy kicked his first penalty on 54 minutes.

But Benetton took the lead for the first time with 10 minutes to go when Leonardo Sarto finished in the right corner after a well-worked backline move.

Hanrahan, who was on since the 58th minute, scored to give Munster a dramatic 18-points-to-16 win in Treviso.

Gus Sweeney from Listowel Rugby Club reviews the game.