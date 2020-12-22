Munster Title Up For Grabs As Kerry Minors Face Clare Tonight

Clare and Kerry meet at the LIT Gaelic Grounds from 7-o’clock this evening in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship final.

The Kingdom are going for an eighth consecutive title while the Banner last won it in 1953.

Kerry bainisteoir James Costello says that he is taking the favourites tag off the Kingdom going into tonight’s game

He also added how important it is to use the bench:

Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan said it is important to make the correct changes at the correct time

Former Kerry Captain Billy O Shea says that Kerry should have enough to get passed a high scoring Clare team

The game will be live here on Radio Kerry this evening, with coverage getting underway from 6:45