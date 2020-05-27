Munster Technological University seen as strong economic driver for south west region

The Munster Technological University is being described as a strong driver of economic growth for Kerry and the South West region.

Yesterday, it was announced that the green light had been given for Ireland’s newest Technological University.

MTU, which will merge IT Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology, will be formally established on 1st January next.

Both the governing bodies and presidents of both IT Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology are welcoming this monumental moment in the history of both institutes.

Chair of IT Tralee’s Governing Body, Lionel Alexander, said the ambition of the Munster Technological University is to have a lasting positive impact economically, socially and culturally on the South-West region and beyond.

President of IT Tralee, Dr Brendan O’Donnell said MTU has the ability to become a strong driver of economic growth for the region in a time of unprecedented challenge; he added the availability of a skilled professional workforce is essential to the creation of Irish companies and attracting new businesses to locate here.

IT Tralee Students’ Union President, Petrina Comerford said MTU will lead to a wider world of opportunities for all its students.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Niall Kelleher described the announcement as an enormous boost for the county and providing new and exciting opportunities for education, research, business and economic development.

Chief Executive of the council, Moira Murrell said the decision is an endorsement of the tremendous effort of staff and management at IT Tralee and CIT over many years to bring this project to fruition.

Ms Murrell said she looked forward to continuing the collaboration that has existed between the council and IT Tralee with the new university in the years ahead.