Munster Technological University president looking forward to taking up the role

The new president of the Munster Technological University (MTU) is looking forward to taking up the role.

Professor Maggie Cusack, who is from Glasgow, is to be appointed the first president of the MTU.

The Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology were designated as a technological university earlier this year; the MTU will be officially established on January 1st.

Professor Maggie Cusack says it’s an exciting opportunity and she’s praised the board of IT Tralee for their role in making the merger possible.

Professor Cusack says the MTU will provide the opportunity to use research and innovation to deliver economic growth: