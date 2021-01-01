Munster Technological University formally established today

Munster Technological University has been formally established.

The country’s second technological university is a consortium of the now-dissolved IT Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology, and will have six campuses across Kerry and Cork.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, has welcomed the establishment.

He says it is an important milestone for higher education in Ireland, and the MTU will greatly enrich and enhance the South West.

Professor Maggie Cusack, President of Munster Technological University, adds its formation will benefit students, staff, and stakeholders for generations to come, and the positive regional benefits will be paralleled with global impact from research and innovation.