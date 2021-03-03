Munster Technological University allocated almost €16,000 to support Traveller students

Munster Technological University has been allocated almost €16,000 (€15,939) in funding to support Traveller students.

€300,000 has been allocated to higher education institutions nationwide to support students from the Traveller community.

The funding is aimed at progression and retention of Travellers in higher education during the pandemic, through supports such as study spaces and technology.

Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, said COVID-19 has posed particular problems for Travellers participating in higher education.

He added he’s pleased to announce the funding on Traveller Ethnicity Day.