Munster Schools Cross Country Championships Review

Kerry put in a good showing at the Irish Life Health/Munster Schools Cross Country Championships took place in Clarecastle, Co. Clare.
Minor Girls 2000m
6. Marina Eagar, Intermediate School Killorglin
15. Noelle Dillon, Presentation Secondary School, Listowel
Intermediate Girls 3000m
12. Kerry Eagar, Intermediate School Killorglin
Senior Girls 3000m
2. Niamh O’Mahony, Presentation Secondary School, Tralee
5. Leah Long, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee
15.Eimear O’Sullivan, Presentation Secondary School, Tralee
Minor Boys 2500m
2. Adam Quigley, Colaiste na Sceilge, Cahirciveen
9. Kieran O’Donoghue, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare
11. Maurice Lenihan, Tralee CBS
Team Placings: 1. Tralee CBS. 4. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine
Intermediate 5000m
11. Oisin O’Muiri, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
13. Jack O’Donoghue, Tralee CBS
Senior 6000m
1 Oisin Spillane, Mercy Mounthawk
6. Darragh O’Leary, St. Brendans Killarney
13. Luke O’Ceallachain, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai
Team Placing: 2. St. Brendans Killarney
The All Ireland Schools Cross Country Championships will be held in Santry on Saturday 7th March.