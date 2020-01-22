Munster Post Primary Under 16.5 Results

Frewen Cup Quarter Finals

St Brendans Killarney 5-18 Intermediate School Killorglin 1-7
Pobail Scoil Chorcha Dhuibhne 1-6 Clonmel High School 3-20
Tralee CBS 4-17 Mercy Mounthawk 3-02

Tralee CBS will play Clonmel High School and St Brendan’s Killarney will play St Francis College Rochestown in next week’s semi-finals

Round 1 of the Corn Roibeard Ui Bhuachalla (North) C

Tarbert Comprehensive School 2-13 Scoil Mhuire & Ide, Newcastle West 1-4

Pobail Scoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare 4-20 Rice College Ennis 2-12

Under 16.5 E Round 1

Castleisland Community College 5-17 Ennis Community School 1-5

