Munster Post Primary Under 16.5 Results

Frewen Cup Quarter Finals
St Brendans Killarney 5-18 Intermediate School Killorglin 1-7
Pobail Scoil Chorcha Dhuibhne 1-6 Clonmel High School 3-20
Tralee CBS 4-17 Mercy Mounthawk 3-02
Tralee CBS will play Clonmel High School and St Brendan’s Killarney will play St Francis College Rochestown in next week’s semi-finals
Round 1 of the Corn Roibeard Ui Bhuachalla (North) C
Tarbert Comprehensive School 2-13 Scoil Mhuire & Ide, Newcastle West 1-4
Pobail Scoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare 4-20 Rice College Ennis 2-12
Under 16.5 E Round 1
Castleisland Community College 5-17 Ennis Community School 1-5