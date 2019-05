It’s been confirmed that Kerry will host the Munster Poc Fada for the next three years.

The competition was officially launched at Kerry GAA’s Centre of Excellence in Currans with the Munster Hurling Coaching and Games Manager, Joey Carton, paying tribute to the tremendous work being done for Hurling in Kerry right now.

The 2019 event Munster Poc Fada will take place on the Kerry Head course in Ballyheigue on Saturday June 15th.