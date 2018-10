Kerry’s Siofra O’Shea is to receive the Munster Young Player of The Year from the Ladies Football Association.

The Caherdaniel native starred for the Kingdom U16s on the way to their Munster Championship Final victory over Tipperary.

She was Kerry’s top performer in the All Ireland semi final victory over Kildare and the loss to Galway in the final.





O’Shea will receive her honour at the All Star banquet on December 1st in Dublin.