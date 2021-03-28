Munster Need To Regroup For Champions Cup Rugby

Munster will need to regroup and work on some of their tactical shortcomings if they are to get past Toulouse next weekend to reach the quarter-final of the Champions Cup.

Johan Van Graan’s side were beaten by Leinster last night in the Final of the Guinness PRO-14 and to be fair, they never looked like winning, going down in the end by 16 points to 6.

Former Munster player and analyst with Limerick’s Live 95fm, Ronan O’Mahony gave me his reaction to the result at the RDS.

Johan van Graan who spoke to reporters after the game.