Munster Have Named Side To Take On Ulster Tomorrow

The Munster team has been named for Saturdays clash against Ulster

Johann van Graan makes multiple changes for the game with Niall Scannell and Liam Coombes making their first appearances of the season, while Academy out-half Ben Healy has successfully rehabbed the shoulder injury sustained against Harlequins to start in the number 10 jersey.

Shane Daly is the only player retained from the side who defeated Clermont in the Champions Cup last time out.

Munster line out as follows:

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Liam O’Connor, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (c); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Thomas Ahern, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.

Munster travel to Kingspan Stadium for the 5:15 kick off.