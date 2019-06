The Munster and Leinster Hurling champions will be determined tomorrow.

Tipperary and Limerick contest the Munster decider, with Kilkenny and Wexford in opposition in Leinster.

Eoin Kelly is a Paddy Power GAA Ambassador and columnist with Paddy Power News, at paddypower.com

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/paddyyyy.mp3