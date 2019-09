Munster Junior Cup

Preliminary Draw

Fenit Samphires v Listowel Celtic

Killarney Celtic v Ballyheigue Athletic

Tralee Dynamos v Dingle Bay Rovers

Byes for Castleisland Afc, Classic Fc, Killarney Athletic, MEK Galaxy & St Brendans Park

Ties to be played on or before weekending September 21st/22nd

FAI U17 Cup

Kerry/Desmond/Clare

1st Round , To be played on or before October 6th 2019

Killarney Athletic v Ennis Town

Killarney Celtic v Newcastlewest Town

Killorglin Afc v Avenue United

St Brendans Park v Bridge Utd

FAI YOUTH CHALLENGE CUP

Kerry/West Cork Section

1st Round, To be played on or before Oct 13th 2019

Killorglin Afc v Killarney Celtic

Lyre Rovers v Fenit Samphires

Byes;

Killarney Athletic

St Brendans Park