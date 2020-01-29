Munster GAA Secretary Says Kerry All-Ireland Camogie Victory Boosts Development

GAELIC GAMES

The Secretary of the Munster Council of the GAA says Kerry’s success in last year’s Junior All Ireland Camogie Final is a huge boost to the development of the game in the county.

In his annual report, Ciaran O Lidi congratulated the Kingdom on their victory over Limerick in the final.

He has also commended the work being undertaken in Kerry to promote and grow the game of hurling here.

Kerry will enter the Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship this year for the first time since 2014.

The Munster Secretary says the first non-meeting of Kerry and Cork in the Munster Football Final since 2016 presents a major opportunity this year for many players to taste championship success on the National stage.

The Munster GAA Annual Convention will take place in Ennis on Friday night.

Dermot Weeshie Lynch from Kerry is one of two nominees for the position of Treasurer.