Munster GAA Awards For Kerry Duo

2 Kerry players have received 2020 Munster GAA awards.

Killian Falvey is Under 20 Footballer of the Year while Minor Footballer of the Year went to Cian McMahon.

Full list of winners

Senior Hurler of the Year: Cian Lynch (Limerick)

Senior Footballer of the Year: Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

Manager of the Year: David Power (Tipperary)

Camogie Player of the Year: Mary Ryan (Tipperary)

Ladies Footballer of the Year: Martina O’Brien (Cork)

Handballer of the Year: Martina McMahon (Limerick)

Under 20 Hurler of the Year: Shane Barrett (Cork)

Under 20 Footballer of the Year: Killian Falvey (Kerry)

Minor Hurler of the Year: Adam English (Limerick)

Minor Footballer of the Year: Cian McMahon (Kerry)