Munster Final Progression For Beaufort

Beaufort have won through to the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship, and done so in some style.

3 first half goals put them out of sight against Michael Cusacks of Clare and the Kerry champions went on to win by 5-23 to 4 points.

Beaufort opened up a 3 points to 1 lead inside 6 minutes, increasing that advantage to 5 by the tenth minute. They led by 9 points to 1 heading into the 17th minute when Liam Carey got onto a breaking ball on the edge of the square, rounded 2 defenders and fired home for the first goal of the encounter.





7 minutes later came the first of two goals in two minutes, Ronan Ferris netting after a one-two. Ferris then turned provider for Fergal Hallissey to strike for goal and give Beaufort a 3-10 to 2 points advantage.

Beaufort were ahead 3-11 to 0-3 at half-time and there was only going to be one outcome at this stage.

Hallissey notched his second goal of the day within 7 minutes of the second period to extend the lead to 4-12 to 0-3. Goal number five arrived 6 minutes from time, courtesy of Ciaran Kennedy. Michael Cusacks got their sole point of the second half in added on time.

The Final will be in Mallow on Sunday December 2nd. In that decider Beaufort will take on Cork’s Dromtarriffe, who defeated Mount Sion of Waterford 2-16 to 10 points.