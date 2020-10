The Kerry U16 camogie team have lost their Munster Final.

The Kingdom lost out to Limerick B in the Provincial C decider after extra time, 1-8 to 1-7.

Limerick were ahead by 1-2 to 1-1 midway through the first half but it was advantage Kerry at the break by 1-4 to 1-3.

At the 3/4 stage Kerry led by 1-5 to 1-4. The match ended 1-6 apiece.

Limerick had the only score in the first half of extra-time, a point.

The sides swapped points in the second period, Limerick prevailing.