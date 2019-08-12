Munster Final Defeat For Castlegregory

Spanish Point used experience and home advantage to retain the Munster Country Clubs Cup on their home course. Early wins from Niall Heaney and Cillian Duggan set the tone in their final against Castlegregory, and while the Kerry side fought on bravely, two more wins from Fergal Hehir and Micheál Hehir were enough to seal the win for the home side

Earlier in the semi-finals, Spanish Point beat Lismore while Castlegregory beat Berehaven. First played for in 1932, the competition was originally known as the Inter-County Challenge Cup. Limited to nine hole golf clubs, the format is singles matchplay with teams of seven golfers. It’s Spanish Point’s sixth time winning the championship, and next year they will have a chance to emulate their three in a row from 2012-2014.

Munster Country Clubs Final

Spanish Point 5.5-1.5 Castlegregory

Niall Heeney beat Steve Neillings 8&7, Fergal Hehir beat Tom Moriarty 1 hole, Cillian Duggan beat John Rowan 7&6, Micheál Hehir beat James O’Connell 5&4, Seamus McMahon halved with Robert Sheehy called in, Mervyn Hehir halved with Colin O’Sullivan called in, Kevin Hynes halved with Colm McLoughlin called in

Semi-Final Results

Castlegregory 4.5-2.5 Berehaven

Steve Neillings beat Chris Driscoll 2&1, Tom Moriarty halved with Keith Hegarthy called in, Tommy Higgins lost to Craig Murphy 2&1, James O’Connell beat David Kelly 2 up, Michael O’Connor lost to Diarmuid O’Neill 3&2

Colin O’Sullivan beat Joe O’Sullivan 5&4, Colm McLoughlin beat Dean Murphy 2&1

Spanish Point 5.5-1.5 Lismore

Cillian Duggan beat Paudie Prendergast 7&6, Micheál Hehir beat Martin Power 4&3, Michael O’Brien beat Eoin Bennett 5&4, Niall Heeney beat Tom Joe Daly 5&3, Fergal Hehir halved with Pat Morrissey called in, Mervin Hehir halved with Paddy O’Leary called in, Kevin Hynes halved with John Kenneally called in