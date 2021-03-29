Munster Confirm Hanrahan Move

Munster have confirmed that Kerry’s JJ Hanrahan will join French side Clermont Auvergne at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will move to the Top 14 club on a two-year deal.

The out-half scored 24 points in a Champions Cup win away to Clermont earlier this season.

Hanrahan has made 140 appearances for Munster during his two spells with the Province after spending two years with Northampton.

Hanrahan told Munserrugby.ie “It was difficult to hear the news regarding my future with Munster Rugby, however, it has been a dream come true and a privilege to represent my home province and wear the jersey for eight years. I have lifelong friends from this club, and I am very proud to represent the people of Munster and in particular the people of Kerry. Equally, I believe I am going to a club with very similar traditions and values in Clermont and it’s an opportunity I am extremely excited for. Currently my main focus is to give everything I have to the Munster jersey during my time left here in Ireland.”

Munster Head Coach Johann van Graan told Munserrugby.ie “JJ is a fantastic player and has been a great servant to Munster Rugby. We’ve said from the beginning we want to retain all of our players but unfortunately the harsh realities of what’s happened over the past year have come to a head. Due to the challenges stemming from the Covid landscape we are not in a position to hold onto a player of JJ’s calibre, and we are sorry to see him go. “While he has a fantastic opportunity ahead of him we still have a job to do here and we look forward to JJ successfully seeing out his time in the red jersey.”