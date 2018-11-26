Munster Colleges GAA
U19 E Football Quarter Final
Killorglin Community College 4-15
Desmond College Gortboy 1-9
All-Ireland Semi-Final Spot For Kerry Basketball Side
Mercy Mounthawk Tralee are into the semi-finals of the Subway U15 Boys National Cup.In the Qualifying Group they beat Gael Colaiste Cork 42-33 before...
Munster Colleges Win For Kerry Outfit
Munster Colleges GAA U19 E Football Quarter Final Killorglin Community College 4-15 Desmond College Gortboy 1-9
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERNew Republic of Ireland under-21 manager Stephen Kenny says there's no issue with him waiting in the wings to take the senior job from...
Peadar Tóibín and His Plans for a new Political Movement – November 26th, 2018
The former Sinn Féin TD who broke with the party over abortion says there is a segment of society who are not being represented...
The Joy of Becoming an Irish Citizen – November 26th, 2018
Today 3,000 people were conferred with Irish citizenship in Killarney. American-born Tom Cahill got in touch to describe the emotions he felt when he...
“I Can’t Believe Someone I Trusted Would Hurt Me Like That” -November 26th, 2018
A Tralee man has been found guilty and has been sentenced for defiling a 15-year-old girl. The teenage girl delivered a victim impact statement...