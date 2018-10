Clanmaurice were victorious in the Munster Junior Club Camogie Championship Final.

They defeated Crecora 1-11 to 1-8 in Newcastle West.

Clanamurice were ahead by 1 after 15 minutes; four points to 3.





The Kerry outfit led 6 points to 4 at half time and with 47 minutes gone their advantage stood at 1-10 to 0-6.

They now have an All-Ireland semi-final to look forward to on Nov 11th.