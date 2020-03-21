Munster bishops issue advice in relation to funeral masses

Munster bishops have issued advice in relation to funeral masses.

A statement from the Bishops of the Cashel Province, which includes Kerry, has given direction in relation to funerals taking place in the county.

In the statement, Munster Bishops, including Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne, said they’ve particular concerns in relation to funerals.

They say attendance at funerals should be restricted to the immediate family and very close friends.

While the desire to offer condolences is commendable, condolences can be expressed in the form of a letter, a text message or an e-mail.

They also recommend that all Catholic funeral liturgies in the dioceses be limited to the funeral mass, which means there should be no removal to the church the evening before.

The bishops also strongly advise that the priest celebrating the funeral mass should be the only priest officiating and that mass should not be offered in family homes, even in the circumstance of a bereavement.