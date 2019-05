Kerry had 5 players involved with the Munster panel that today finished as runners-up in the Junior Inter Provincial Championships in Dublin.

They were Aoife Fitzgerald, Patrice Diggin, Sarah Murphy, Laura Collins and Jackie Horgan. Munster were managed by Ian Brick, Kerry.

Results were:

Munster 3-7 Connacht 1-3

Ulster 0-9 Munster 1-3

Leinster 0-1 Munster 1-15





Cup Final – Munster 1-5 Ulster 1-8

Player of the Tournament – Andrea Loughnane, Munster & Tipperary