Munster Away To Benetton In PRO14 Tonight

We’re a week out from Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations opener away to Wales on February 7th.

Before that, Munster will be back in Guinness PRO14 action away to Benetton Treviso in Italy.

The game kicks off this evening at 5pm Irish time and Johan Van Graan’s men will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat to Leinster last weekend.

Gavin Coombes and Mike Haley are the only players to keep their places following last week’s clash against Leinster with 13 changes to the starting XV.

Gus Sweeney from Listowel Rugby Club spoke to John Drummey ahead of the game.