Mundy Hayes re-elected Chair of Kerry Co-op board

Mundy Hayes has been re-elected as Chair of the board of Kerry Co-op.

It follows the counting of votes cast by the 21 board members.

Mr Hayes, a dairy farmer from Kilflynn, has held the role since 2016.

Pat Rohan, a former Chair of the ICMSA’s Farm and Rural Affairs Committee and a dairy farmer from Annascaul, also ran for the position.

Mundy Hayes says he is delighted to have been convincingly reappointed to the role at what is a pivotal period for the future of the Co-op.

Mr Hayes says the relationship between Kerry Group plc and Kerry Co-op has evolved over the years and will continue to do so.