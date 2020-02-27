Mumps Outbreak In Kerry Hurling Panel

There’s been an outbreak of Mumps within the Kerry Senior Hurling camp with some players unlikely to be available to play in Sunday’s final Allianz Hurling League Division 2A fixture against Antrim.

Kerry County Board have confirmed that medical advice and HSE protocols are being followed and all appropriate measures are being taken.

The team is due to be announced tomorrow night but the Manager Fintan O’Connor says the selection process for this weekend’s game could be disrupted.

Speaking to John Drummey, he says this has come as an unexpected blow.

Kerry are due to play Antrim in Austin Stack Park Tralee at 12.30 on Sunday.