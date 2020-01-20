Multiple Medals For Kerry Boxers

Limerick Cadets, Southside Boxing Academy Limerick was the venue to be for young boxers over last weekend.

Tralee BC had 8 entries; taking home 4 gold and 4 silver.

John Murray was at his best to win against D McCarthy, Rathkeale. The 3 young stars were Jamsie Casey, Mikey Burke, Alana O Brien.

Jamsie put up a great display, winning unanimously. Mikey had two great fights, winning both. This will be a great asset to him for the coming Munster Championships. Star of the show was 11 year old Alana O Brien, fighting the daughter of Willy Big Bang Casey (European Champion). Giving away height and weight Alana put in a display of skill and courage.

These four boxers are under the watchful eye of Donie Jack Griffin for the past few years and now all the hard word is paying off. The Cork Leagues are next on Thursday night, then the Kerry County Championships on Feb 8/9, Munster Championships on March 2nd and the All Irelands on April 4th.