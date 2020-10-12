Multiple Kerry Teams In Action As Inter County Season Resumes

The resumption of Inter County action this coming weekend will see a host of Kerry sides line out, with a lot at stake

Top billing goes to the Kingdom Senior hurlers who take on Antrim in the Allianz League Division 2A Final in Tullamore at 1.30 on Sunday.

The decider comes just before their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign. Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/leaguefinal.mp3

Kerry versus Antrim will be live on Radio Kerry.

A Final place is the aim for the Kerry U20 footballers when they clash with Galway in Limerick at 4 on Saturday in the last four of the Eirgrid All-Ireland Championship.

It was put to Kingdom manager John Sugrue that this might be a better time to play Galway, as opposed to in the wake of the Connacht Final success for the Westerners https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JSMon.mp3

Kerry against Galway is live on Radio Kerry.

The first of our live double header on Saturday is from Round 6 of the Allianz Football League, with Kerry away to Monaghan from 2 o’clock.

A week later the Kingdom will welcome Donegal to Tralee.

Kerry manager Peter Keane was asked for his thoughts on facing the two Counties given the current Covid climate in Monaghan and Donegal https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Allianz.mp3

There’s Provincial activity for 2 Kerry teams in the next week.

The Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship has Kerry playing Tipperary on Sunday at 1 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

A day later in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 Hurling Championship Kerry host Cork, in Tralee at 6:30.