A multi-million-euro sports academy in Kerry is advertising for a manager.

The Kerry Sports Academy, which is located in IT Tralee’s North Campus, is a new 16.5-million-euro sports academy.

It will house Health and Leisure Programmes at the IT Tralee, the UNESCO Chair in Inclusive Physical Education, Sport Fitness and Recreation and CARA, the National Centre for Adapted Physical Activity.





Applications are now being invited for the position of manager of the academy, which is due to open next January.