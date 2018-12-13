Muiris Fenton – December 12th, 2018

On In Conversation this week with Joe McGIll is Muiris Fenton from An Ghaeltacht. Muiris is coming to the end of his role as Chairperson of West Kerry board after 5 yrs. He tells plenty stories of growing up in West Kerry and the great times had with his friend;the late Paidi O’Sé

