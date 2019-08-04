Muckross ranked in top 10 tourist attractions

A Kerry business has ranked as one of the top tourist destinations in Ireland.

Muckross House, Gardens and Traditional Farm came in at number eight of places to visit in Ireland on Fáilte Ireland’s annual survey of most popular destinations boasting 550,649 visitors last year.

The Killarney attraction, the only Kerry mention on the list, was built in 1843 with the extension of the gardens following later on in the 19th century.

The most popular attraction is the Guinness Storehouse followed by the Cliffs of Moher.