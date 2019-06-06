Muckross Park Hotel joins Tourism Ireland at Private Luxury Forum in Turkey

Muckross Park Hotel recently joined Tourism Ireland and four other Irish tourism businesses in Turkey at the Private Luxury Forum.

This is an event which connects influential luxury travel buyers with luxury hotels and suppliers.

The three-day event attracted more than 110 buyers from Europe and emerging tourism markets, and involved a series of one-to-one appointments and networking sessions.





It was an opportunity to meet, and do business with, influential travel professionals who design unique, luxury travel itineraries for high net-worth international clients.