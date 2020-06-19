Muckross House Trustees believe job losses will be fewer than 10

Management at one of Kerry’s top tourist attractions are hopeful that job losses will be kept to fewer than 10.

The Board of Trustees of Muckross House announced that its traditional farms will close indefinitely in September due to the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on tourism.

Each year, the Killarney charity usually employs 32 full-time staff, between 30 and 40 part-time workers, and some 20 seasonal staff.

Its trustees have spoken to employees regarding redundancies.

Micheál Ó Coileáin is the chairman of the board of trustees.