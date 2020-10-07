MTU receives over €8 million Euro to assist with merger

The Munster Technological University is to receive over €8 million in HEA funding.

The allocation will assist the merger of IT Tralee and Cork IT, which was approved in May of this year and is due to be complete by January 2021.

The Minister for Education and TD for Kerry, Norma Foley, is welcoming the announcement of €8.25 million for the Institute of Technology Tralee and its MTU partner Cork Institute of Technology.

The allocation is part of the Higher Education Authority’s call to assist the development and progression of technological universities.

Minister Foley says IT Tralee plays a huge role in the South-West region.

Technological university status will drive and support social, cultural and economic development, as well as delivering an enhanced student experience and range of options.

Minister Foley adds the development of a university in Kerry will bring much needed investment to the county, coupled with increased educational opportunities.