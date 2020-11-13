MTU moves step closer to technological university status

The MTU has moved a step closer to technological university status.

The Munster Technological University, which was first mooted in 2009, is the amalgamation of the Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology.

At the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, a draft order set January 1st, 2021 as the appointed day for the establishment of Munster Technological University.

The order will be formally approved by resolution of each house of the Oireachtas before the end of the month.

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley, says the establishment of what is only the second technological university in the State – and the first outside the capital – is another important milestone for education the South West.

She adds the presence of a technological university in Kerry will have a transformative effect on the communities it serves and will bring greater social and economic benefits to this county.