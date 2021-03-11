MTU launch new cluster to develop circular bioeconomy in the South West

Munster Technological University has announced the launch of a new cluster to promote and support the growing circular bioeconomy in the South West.

The cluster, which is a network of stakeholder groups like industry, education and Government working together, will be funded by Enterprise Ireland.

By 2030, it’s expected that 1 million jobs will be created across Europe in the bioeconomy.

Circular bioeconomy uses waste products from agriculture, forestry and fishing and turns them into something valuable.

The MTU believes this is an opportunity to put the South West region at the forefront of innovation and technology.