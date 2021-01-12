MTU hosting virtual parents’ information evening next week

The Munster Technological University is hosting a virtual parents’ information evening next week.

The event is aimed at students or parents of those considering entering third level in the upcoming academic year.

The guest speaker is education consultant and author Catherine O’Connor, who will speak about preparing for a successful transition from second level to third level.

The event, which is taking place on Tuesday, January 19th at 7pm, is free of charge and open to the public.

More information can be found on Eventbrite.ie.