MTU governing body urged to consider former St Finan’s Hospital for distance learning site

The Munster Technological University’s governing body is being urged to consider the former St Finan’s Hospital as a location for distance learning.

The merger between IT Tralee and CIT was given the green light last week.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson says it’s a wonderful advance for education in the region.

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney is urging those at the helm to examine the historical building as a site for distance learning.

He believes it’s ideally suited, adding the adjoining lands could be used for student accommodation.

Cllr Gleeson says this is the last opportunity to maximise this building for the general good.