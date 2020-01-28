Motorists urged to drive with caution due to icy conditions on Kerry roads

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution due to icy conditions on Kerry’s roads this morning.

Gardaí are advising of snow and icy conditions on a number of roads around the county and are appealing to all road users to exercise caution.

The Conor Pass road is closed until further notice due to heavy snowfall and Kerry County Council is appealing to motorists to avoid the area.

A yellow alert for snow and ice remains in place for Kerry until midday with the possibility of further snow showers and icy conditions expected.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather isn’t expecting the cold snap to last long: