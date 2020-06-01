Motorists stopped by Gardaí en route to Ballyheigue and Ballybunion beaches

Gardaí have repeated their warning to the public to abide by the five kilometre rule, after a number of motorists were found attempting to visit beaches in North Kerry over the bank holiday weekend.

A Garda spokesman told Radio Kerry News that while most members of the public were remaining close to home as instructed, a number of people were turned back while heading towards Ballyheigue and Ballybunion beaches in the last two days.

He said numerous checkpoints were being mounted throughout the county this Bank Holiday Monday, and only those living with five kilometres of beaches were allowed to visit them.

The public are also being reminded that beaches are only to be used for exercise purposes and sunbathing is not permitted under current public health guidelines.