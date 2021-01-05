Motorists advised to travel with care on N70 this morning

KCC is advising that overnight works have taken place on the N70 near Foilmore School.

It is advising motorists to travel with care on the N70 this morning following the overnight works. A new surface is in place

A stop go system is in place and delays can be expected. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile Ballyheigue Gardai are advising that there was a large slurry spill in Ballyheigue yesterday evening which is now frozen over and causing dangerous road conditions. Affected town lands are Tiduff, Glenderry, Main St Ballyheigue Village and Ballymcquinn.