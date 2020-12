Gardaí are advising motorists to take extra care on the Tralee bypass today.

The conditions of the road, especially between the Listowel Road Roundabout and the Dromtacker Roundabout, are slippery following showers of hailstone.

This stretch of road was closed earlier this morning, after a single vehicle collision.

The driver suffered no injuries but was taken to University Hospital Kerry as a pre-caution, and the road has re-opened to traffic.