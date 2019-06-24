Motorists advised of Ring of Kerry road closure

Motorists are being advised that the Ring of Kerry road outside Killarney will be closed temporarily from today to facilitate works.

The N71 road between Torc Waterfall and the carpark for Dinis Cottage will be closed to all traffic until Friday, July 5th.

The closure is to facilitate emergency repairs to a section of the retaining wall and road at Dinis.

The contractors will also be carrying out night-time work to minimise the duration of the road closure.

The closure has caused concern amongst business owners along the route, with many saying two weeks is a very long time for seasonal businesses.

Raymond O’Shea, the owner of Ladies View, says these works will have a significant impact on his business, adding that once that revenue is gone there is no way to recoup it.

Mr O’Shea also questioned if a Stop/Go system could be introduced to allow the road to reopen sooner.

Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae says it is bizarre that such works are taking place at such a busy time of year and says action should have been taken sooner.

Senior Engineer with Kerry County Council John Kennelly says he was in consultation Structural Engineers Atkins, who were appointed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to carry out the works, and they recommended the repairs be undertaken at this time.

A diversion will be in place via the N22 (Cork Road) and Kilgarvan (R569) and signage will be erected.

Access will be maintained from Killarney to Muckross House, Torc Waterfall and the ‘Cardiac Steps’ walkway, while access to Ladies’ View and Moll’s Gap will be maintained from the Kenmare/Sneem side.