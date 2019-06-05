Motorists advised to allow extra time when travelling through Killorglin

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys over the coming weeks when travelling through Killorglin.

Kerry County Council says roadworks are continuing in the town but to take account of the state exams the one-way system has been changed to favour traffic coming into Killorglin.

It is hoped this will help the passage of drivers through the town when dropping students to schools.





The local authority says neither roadworks staff or school transport providers reported any issues this morning with the system.

The council says it will continue to review the situation.